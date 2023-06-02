The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

OPINION: Ballarat councillor calls for heritage to be safeguarded

By Samantha McIntosh
June 3 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"We can't wait the five years for the gaps review completion. We need to act now, with a spotlight on heritage".
"We can't wait the five years for the gaps review completion. We need to act now, with a spotlight on heritage".

The City of Ballarat, known globally for our rich goldrush history, transects our cultural heritage landscape, as evidence to the world of this colonial change.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.