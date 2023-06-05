Opposition leader John Pesutto has called out the governments lack of communication over the Commonwealth Games legacy in Ballarat.
He, along with Western Region Victoria Member Joe McCracken, visited the Saleyards site over the weekend.
Mr Pesutto said the opposition was becoming "increasingly concerned" over the whether the Andrews Government have got a handle on the Commonwealth Games.
"We know the City of Ballarat has basically been kept in the dark about the athletes village and other aspects of Commonwealth Games management and planning they've just not been advised about," he said.
"We're talking about enormous sums of money and enormous amount of work that needs to be done if the athletes village is to be built on time.
"We're very concerned that there is no information either in the state budget or in any of the questions we've been posing locally about what the City of Ballarat and the people of Ballarat are expected to pay for."
Mr McCracken said when they visited the site and walked around, they were concerned it wouldn't be ready in three years and would not put Ballarat in the "best light" on a global stage.
"There is not a shovel being put in the ground," he said.
"I'm very concerned the site is going to be decontaminated, it's got to be levelled off and there's got to be construction there. When's it going to happen? How much is it gonna cost? We're not getting any answers at all."
The opposition Commonwealth Games minister David Southwick said Ballarat could be left with "ghettos" if the government runs out of money.
"It is really important to provide the kind of legacy that is going to be for generations to come and not have the temporary fix and the ghettos that might fall from literally a last minute exercise the government is heading towards," he said.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
