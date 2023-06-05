The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Opposition want to know who will foot the bill for Ballarat's games infrastructure

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
June 5 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liberal state shadow cabinet at Federation University discussing the concerns over infratructure in Ballarat for the Commonwealth Games. Picture by Adam Trafford
Liberal state shadow cabinet at Federation University discussing the concerns over infratructure in Ballarat for the Commonwealth Games. Picture by Adam Trafford

Opposition leader John Pesutto has called out the governments lack of communication over the Commonwealth Games legacy in Ballarat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.