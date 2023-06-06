The Courier
Buninyong Redline Raceway plans attract 30 objections

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated June 7 2023 - 8:29am, first published 8:00am
Moorabool councillors will vote a Redline Speedway application for six new light towers, and an extension of hours. It includes a retrospective application for earthworks. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Buninyong's Redline Speedway wants to build six 12-metre light towers and to extend its hours of operation to 12am.

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

