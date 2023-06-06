Buninyong's Redline Speedway wants to build six 12-metre light towers and to extend its hours of operation to 12am.
Moorabool councillors will vote on the Yankee Flat Road planning permit on Wednesday night after 30 objections were lodged.
Council officers have recommended allowing it to go ahead with a long list of conditions - including more detail on the 'spill' from the 1000-lux stadium lights - and conditions on retrospective earthworks which were carried out during the pandemic.
If approved, the permit would also require existing lights to be switched off at 11pm - and the newer, duller ones would need the ability to be individually switched off as required.
A report to the meeting said the raceway had been on the 7ha site since 1967 - and was in land zoned by Moorabool for farming.
But land on the other side of Yankee Flat Road falls within a Rural Living zone within the City of Ballarat - designed for homes on large lots.
The speedway was given a permit to build multiple light towers in 2009 but staff said club finances at the time meant six were never built and the permit expired.
The new version seeks to build the towers on the outside of the track for driver safety - and to extend operating hours in case of accidents which often delayed the program.
The applicants said it was unrealistic to finalise meetings and clean up in the dark if the lights had to continue being turned off at 11pm.
"The application stated that this would be used in exceptional circumstances particularly if an accident held up the meeting, or other unforeseen circumstances where the operators cannot avoid going over time," the report said.
"The lighting would also allow patrons to pack up their vehicles and leave safely and rather than in complete darkness."
Submissions also called for race meets to start earlier and finish at 10pm.
"Objectors were very concerned that six accidents a year were anticipated (and felt this was) not acceptable," the report said.
"It's very hard to believe that the raceway's repeated history of breaches has anything to do with genuine emergencies.
"If emergencies are this regular, a complete review of their OHS and operational plans is warranted.
"Further, an extension is likely to result in more breaches later in the night, there has been zero evidence of past good faith in maintaining a curfew.
"Later operation isn't in the community's best interest - or in the best interests of safe operation.
"We live here and sleep here, and the noise means that our sleep is disrupted severely.
"The noise doesn't end at 11pm - people leaving the venue still make noise - for another hour at least.
"They need to be respectful of their neighbours, finish on time and leave quietly.
"Not run later - then stay - and party on well into the early hours."
Council staff said that in 2020 complaints were received about truck movements and soil dumping on the site without a planning permit.
"After investigation of the complaint the operators were advised they needed to apply for planning approval for the earthworks," report authors said.
"Ongoing earthworks around track help provide noise barriers and spectors mounds (to safely view the races).
"The applicant claimed earthworks had been ongoing for over 10 years with a previous permit issued for clean fill to build up mounds as sound barriers and diversions.
"All earthworks would be terraced so as not to interfere with natural flow of water over the complex.
"It is noted that the earthworks have mostly already been undertaken without planning approval."
The volunteer-run raceway has been the subject of several VCAT hearings which had established existing use rights as a motor racing track.
If approved on Wednesday, the developers have four years to complete the project or the permit will expire.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.