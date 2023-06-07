The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Real estate agent Richard Hayden to be sentenced on June 16

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated June 7 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 1:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The case of a former high-profile Ballarat real estate agent who embezzled hundreds of thousands in trust fund money has resolved in a plea.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.