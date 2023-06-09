Almost 100 people recorded defying winter track closures

If you see someone riding or driving beyond a closed gate in the bush this winter, chances are it'll be in the Wombat, Lerderderg or Grampians.
The three sites - as well as Inverleigh Nature Conservation Reserve - have been singled out as hotspots for illegal vehicle use in western Victorian parks.
Agencies are warning over-adventurous bush users as the King's Birthday long weekend kicks in - and as many environmentally sensitive areas are closed off during wetter months.
Between June and November 2022, Conservation Regulator, Parks Victoria and other DEECA field staff recorded 92 observations related to illegal vehicle use on public land in central and western Victoria.
This included 23 instances of gate breaches, 10 of them in the Lerderderg State Park.
Further afield, Mount Disappointment, north of Melbourne, was another hotspot.
Conservation Regulator authorised officers also issued 38 infringement notices during that time, with most for offences relating to illegal trail bike riding.
Nineteen fines were issued for offences committed in Inverleigh Nature Conservation Reserve and 12 in the Wombat State Forest.
"This is likely only a small indication of the true extent of illegal vehicle use and off-road damage in the area," a Conservation Regulator spokesperson said.
"(Our office) enforces laws around illegal vehicle use on public land year-round, but during winter when there is a much higher risk of damage to sensitive environments authorised officers target closed road and gate breaches."
The agency was especially concerned that driving off-road and going around gates destroyed habitat, biodiversity and native plants such as Billy Button flowers and Clover Glycine.
In Victoria it is illegal to drive or ride on a closed road on public land.
Anyone caught breaking the rules can be fined up to $925.
The offence also carries a maximum penalty of $9246 if prosecuted in court.
People who notice illegal vehicle use on closed park tracks can report it anonymously to DEECA on 13 6186.
The Conservation Regulator also said anyone going four-wheel driving or trail bike riding in Victoria must be correctly licenced, have their vehicle registered - and only use roads and tracks open to the public.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
