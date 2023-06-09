The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Lerderderg, Wombat and Grampians revealed as gate breach hotspots

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated June 9 2023 - 11:54am, first published 11:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Almost 100 people recorded defying winter track closures
Almost 100 people recorded defying winter track closures

If you see someone riding or driving beyond a closed gate in the bush this winter, chances are it'll be in the Wombat, Lerderderg or Grampians.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.