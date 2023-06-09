The Courier
Psychologists say therapy via phone, video is helping regional Australians with their mental health

Updated June 10 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 9:00am
Psychologist and MeHelp founder Phillipa Brown. Picture supplied
Psychologist and MeHelp founder Phillipa Brown. Picture supplied

Psychologists facing growing demand for counselling services say therapy sessions done over the phone or via video are the key to ensuring regional Australians are not left behind in what's been called the nation's "mental health emergency".

