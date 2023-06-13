The Courier
Ballarat's men and women masters teams win gold at state country hockey championships

By Greg Gliddon
Updated June 13 2023 - 1:42pm, first published 1:30pm
The women's masters team took home the gold medal. Picture supplied
BALLARAT has walked away with two gold medals from the State Country Hockey Championships which wrapped up on Monday in Melbourne.

