The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Three men charged under Brodie's Law will contest charges

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated June 15 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 2:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Loftus, Aaron Devereux and Benjamin Foy leave the Ballarat Magistrates' Court. Picture file
Liam Loftus, Aaron Devereux and Benjamin Foy leave the Ballarat Magistrates' Court. Picture file

Three men who allegedly subjected a young co-worker to physical and psychological injuries will contest the charges against them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.