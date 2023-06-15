Three men who allegedly subjected a young co-worker to physical and psychological injuries will contest the charges against them.
Liam Loftus, Benjamin Foy and Aaron Devereux, who have been charged under the Brodies' Law anti-workplace bullying legislation, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday, where lawyers for the group confirmed they would fight the bullying allegations.
Police allege Loftus, Devereux and Foy bullied a teenage apprentice at multiple worksites in Alfredton, Brown Hill and Sebastopol between September 2022 and February 2023.
Foy, from Sebastopol and Devereux from Alfredton have both been charged with stalking, reckless conduct endangering a person, reckless assault causing injury and unlawful assault.
Loftus, from Newington has been charged with reckless conduct endangering a person, reckless assault causing injury and unlawful assault.
Representatives for the teenage apprentice have previously alleged he was subject to multiple abuses.
Victorian anti-bullying legislation, known as Brodie's Law, was introduced after the suicide of 19-year-old Brodie Panlock, who was subjected to relentless bullying by colleagues at Cafe Vamp in Hawthorn in 2006.
Under Brodie's Law, which commenced in June 2011, serious bullying offences can be punishable by up to 10 years in jail.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz extended the three men's bail and adjourned the matter until July 26 for a contest mention.
