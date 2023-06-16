GENERATIONS of rowers are paying tribute to the man who has been at the helm in shaping Ballarat rowing's continued success and high reputation in the wake of the 1956 Olympics.
Eric Waller has died last Friday with illness, aged 82.
Due to his wishes, Mr Waller's death has been kept private but a memorial service for the sporting community is likely to be held later this month.
Mr Waller has become best known as the course manager for Ballarat Associated Schools' Head of the Lake regatta and the first point of contact for regattas on Lake Wendouree. He was often the go-to person for City of Ballarat for aquatic sports and conditions on the lake.
During the drought years - from 2004 to 2011 - Mr Waller played an instrumental role in ensuring Head of the Lake could be still be contested, first on Nagambie Lakes, then on Geelong's Barwon River before the event returned to Lake Wendouree in its centenary year.
Most of his behind the scenes work was largely unheralded, from infrastructure to luring national and international regattas to Ballarat.
He has become highly respected in all levels of the sport.
Mr Waller became a member of Wendouree Ballarat Rowing Club aged 17, in 1957, as a beginner.
His interest in boats and rowing was inspired at an early age as a primary school pupil at Pleasant Street State School, just across from Lake Wendouree's south shore.
Mr Waller had a short but successful rowing career winning novice and maiden class events.
In 1959 Eric became Wendouree Ballarat Rowing Club captain, a position he held for about 20 years before becoming club president and Ballarat Rowing Association president, positions he held for four decades.
During Eric's two decades as club captain, he coached and watched over many winning crews including a men's eight colloquially known as the 'Cockies Eight' (comprising many local farmers from the district) in the 1960s. Cockies Eight went on to win 11 races tasted plenty of success when split into fours and pairs.
In a Rowing Australia volunteer profile from 2019, Eric said volunteering could be demanding but no sport could operate without volunteers.
"The important thing is the athletes," Eric said. "They've got to be looked after, to feel comfortable with their rowing and make sure they've got a good support base."
Mr Waller has also been a long-time member of Ballarat Sportsmen's Club, joining in 1967 and winning what is now known as the McKenzie-Valpied Award for a major contribution to sport behind the scenes.
On shore, Mr Waller was also well-respected in Ballarat as a car salesman with Sovereign City Motors and later helping out at Creswick Road Car Sales.
He is survived by wife Beverley, three children and seven grandchildren.
from Ballarat Rowing Association
INTERNATIONAL CONTRIBUTION
AUSTRALIAN CONTRIBUTION
VICTORIAN CONTRIBUTION
BALLARAT CONTRIBUTION
WENDOUREE-BALLARAT ROWING CLUB PRESIDENT
As Club President from 1979 to 2014, Eric has upheld the proud history of the Wendouree-Ballarat Rowing Club. During his time as President, he has been most helpful to the local schools involved in rowing on Lake Wendouree.
He arranged support for schools by sharing the club's facilities, providing equipment, and storing equipment.
Schools such as Ballarat High School, Wendouree Technical School, Ballarat Grammar School (while its shed was being re-built), Loreto College (before it officially rowing from its own premises), Damascus College and the Dragon's Abreast ladies with their dragon boat, have all operated from Wendouree-Ballarat Rowing Club.
Damascus and the Dragon's Abreast still enjoy the use of the Wendouree Ballarat Rowing Club to this day - due initially to Eric's involvement.
BALLARAT ROWING ASSOCIATION
Eric held the position of President from 1984 to 2022, and during this time was responsible for obtaining many improvements to the Lake Wendouree rowing course including lengthening, widening and deepening of the course to meet the international federation's standards, construction of a new judges box and purchase and installation of the new buoying system to meet international standards.
