The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Sextortion sting costs man more than $30,000

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated June 23 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 11:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Cressy woman will spend four months behind bars after blackmailing a man out of more than $30,000 in superannuation money through an online dating website.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.