Man charged after fatal Creswick collision

By The Courier
Updated June 30 2023 - 10:26am, first published 10:20am
Emergency services at the scene of the crash in June 2022. Picture by Luke Hemer
A Creswick man has been charged with dangerous driving causing death after a collision on the Bungaree-Creswick Road in June 2022.

