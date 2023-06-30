Man charged after fatal Creswick collision

A Creswick man has been charged with dangerous driving causing death after a collision on the Bungaree-Creswick Road in June 2022.
According to Victoria Police Media, the 67-year-old man was bailed and will appear at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on September 23.
On June 12 2022, two vehicles collided on the Bungaree-Creswick Road - the male driver of one of the vehicles, a 50-year-old Tootgarook man, died at the scene.
His passenger, a 39-year-old Braybrook woman, sustained minor injuries.
The male driver of the other vehicle, who has now been charged, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
