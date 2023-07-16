Thousands of dollars will be flowing back into the Ballarat community after the Ballarat Foundation's night of nights.
Ballarat's 10 stars danced their hearts out after three months of rehearsals and fundraising efforts.
The performances dazzled the judges and the audience, with $20,000 worth of donations added to the total from attendees on the night.
Ballarat Foundation chief executive Andrew Eales said he was grateful for the number of people who spent their time and money ensuring the event was a success.
He said event and fundraising coordinator Marisa Burton was the "engine room" behind the event and the foundation was "very fortunate to have someone of her capabilities and passion".
Together all stars raised $184,282 which will go towards initiatives like the L2P program and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, helping Ballarat residents.
Mr Eales said the money raised would make an "immediate and real impact to the Ballarat community".
Among the challenging economic times with cost of living pressures, he was very grateful for the number of people who supported the foundation.
This includes the large number of volunteers who gave the time to make sure the event could run.
"Without the volunteer component of this event it simply would not be viable, it really is the difference between us being able to deliver that impact or not," Mr Eales said.
He said the community had rallied around the event and said there was a great culture in Ballarat around the power of giving back.
Lee Merrifield was crowned the Dancing with our Stars champion for raising the most amount of money.
He said the fundraising was a team effort with a number of people behind him who helped raise the funds to support the foundation.
Programs like supporting back to school vouchers for the community was one of the drivers of his fundraising efforts, to ensure "kids were not at a disadvantage" at the start of the school year.
Grant Newell and Jessica Rodda took out the judges choice with their take on the tango.
A week before the show, Mr Newell seriously hurt his back from "a mishap" with a fridge and a flight of stairs.
Alongside copious amounts of tape and will power he persevered, running on "sheer determination to get through to the end".
Tim Goode with Viennese waltz partner Helen Bloom were named the people's choice.
Mr Goode said all the driveway practices had absolutely paid off and he "enjoyed every minute" of the gala night.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
