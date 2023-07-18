The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

High profile musicians hit stage for first Ballarat Blues Festival since 2019

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
July 18 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Ballarat Blues Festival is back for its biggest weekend yet - and our region will be spoilt when it comes to talent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.