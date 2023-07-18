The Ballarat Blues Festival is back for its biggest weekend yet - and our region will be spoilt when it comes to talent.
The 1990s event was resurrected in 2019 before COVID-10 put a kybosh on plans for 2020-22.
Now, local and visiting musicians are cranked up and ready to go for a series of individual performances - plus a grand finale with more than 30 musicians on stage at the Wendouree Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, August 27.
Artists include musicians from the Screaming Jets, the John Butler Trio and John Farnham's band.
"This festival will be twice the size of 2019. I've thrown the kitchen sink in with the huge finale," organiser and Clunes-based artist John McNamara said.
"It'll be Ballarat's biggest ever blues show and will run from 1.30pm-6pm. Each artist or band will perform for about 20 minutes or so.
"We had a successful festival in 2019 and then everything was in place for 2020 and then 2021, but the pandemic made it impossible.
"The Sunday show - which we have called 'The Main Event' - is set to thrill music-lovers.
"I've performed all over Australia and every festival has something different to offer.
"What we'll have at The Main Event is the kind of show that I'd love to see - big stage, great sound and the best in the business showcasing their talents.
"It's fast-paced and exciting with the variety of acts changing all the time. It'll be a once in a lifetime moment with around 30 musicians on stage at once."
They will include Joe Creighton - who made Ballarat his home in recent years and was a longstanding member of John Farnham's band.
He has also played with Kylie Minogue, Olivia Newton-John, Ray Charles and Pseudo Echo, who are playing at the same venue on August 4.
"The Festival will have a spectacular lineup of artists and I'm honoured to be part of it," Mr Creighton said.
John Farnham's guitarist Brett Garsed - based in country Victoria - is also performing with Ballarat locals Dave Clark, Shane Gilbert, Dan West and Andrew Fry (John Butler Trio).
You may not know the name, but Fry has one of Ballarat's most recognisable voices - featuring in a long list of radio advertisements.
"We have acts that have toured overseas, topped the charts and are legends in the Aussie blues scene," Mr McNamara said.
"But it's important to showcase new talent and so we are thrilled to have performances by Ballarat and Clarendon College."
The McNaMarr Project - a collaboration with Andrea Marr - will also be on stage.
Mr McNamara said their latest album had hit number one on Blues and Soul airplay charts in Australia and the US.
Another unique talent at the event will be Eddy Boyle - who has been playing the harmonica since age 4, and is better known as the comedian Fast Eddy.
Cerebral palsy has failed to stop the star who was recently appointed the Blues Victoria Disability Ambassador - a role to help promote accessibility and foster a more inclusive music scene.
Other big blues names include Phil Manning (Chain), Geoff Achison, Jimi Hocking (Screaming Jets), and special guest Lloyd Spiegel.
Tickets for The Main Event at the Ballarat Blues Festival start at $55 and are available through wcpa.com.au
The festival will also have plenty of free music at local venues on Saturday, August 26.
Geoff Achison and Friends, The After-Party Blues Jam and Charlie Bedford (Blues Music Victoria Youth Ambassador) will be at the Hop Temple from 1.30pm-6.30pm on Saturday.
Jarrad Shaw will grace the stage from 4.30pm that day at Aunty Jacks, while the Volta in Field Street will host Dan Dinnen, Bill Barber and the Holding Cell, Collard Greens and Gravy from 8pm.
"The appeal of the festival is really the fact that its live music - and it's all very feelgood and upbeat," Ms McNamara said.
For more information go to ballaratbluesfestival.com
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
