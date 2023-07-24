The Courier
Ballarat City within striking distance of avoiding relegation after 3-2 NPL3 win over Essendon

Greg Gliddon
Greg Gliddon
Updated July 24 2023 - 11:39am, first published 10:00am
OSCAR Cherry's stunning strike from near the sidelines and a second-half Michael Trigger winner has given Ballarat City its fifth consecutive win and moved it to within a point of being out of the NPL3 relegation zone.

