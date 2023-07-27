The Courier
Ballarat East crash knocks over Eureka Street shelter

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated July 28 2023 - 8:57am, first published 8:48am
A car on Eureka Street has knocked over a bus shelter, which is now resting precariously on a temporary construction fence.

