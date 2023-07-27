A car on Eureka Street has knocked over a bus shelter, which is now resting precariously on a temporary construction fence.
The Ballarat East crash was first reported at 7.43am in the Ballarat-bound lanes near the corner of Otway Street.
Police, firefighters attended, while City of Ballarat staff secured the area.
Ambulance Victoria said paramedics were called to the scene but were not required for emergency treatment or transport.
Police tape has been wrapped around the silver Falcon sedan which had a green P-plate in the front window.
The car had no front or back number plates when The Courier arrived, but a set of registered number plates could be seen on the dashboard.
The impact tore a PTV bus stop sign from its base, bending the pole 90 degrees and dragging in about 4m.
The bus shelter was knocked off its bolts.
It was found with smashed windows and twisted panels.
More to come.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
