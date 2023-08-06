GORDON is in the box seat to grab the last position in the Central Highlands Netball League A Grade top eight after scoring a convincing win over Carngham-Linton on Saturday.
The Eagles win, coupled with the loss to Skipton means Gordon is now two points clear inside the top eight with just two rounds to play.
The will start as heavy favourites in both matches to comes as well with clashes against lowly sides Creswick and Ballan to finish off.
It was a professional performance from Gordon at the weekend, doing what it had to against the Carngham-Linton team which has been competitive every week, despite not getting a win on the board.
The 73-42 win showed that Gordon's attack is capable on its day and they would be pleased to get such a solid score on the board.
The Eagles move into the position at the expense of Skipton, who's late season draw has worked against it, no match for a rampaging Springbank.
Springbank dominated this game from the outset in one of their most impressive performances of the season, winning 79-27.
The result means that Skipton has to beat both Beaufort and Bungaree in the final two games of the year and hope Gordon slips up in one of their two matches to force their way into the finals.
Bungaree is the only other club that can force its way into the finals, but like Skipton, will needed everything to go right.
The Demons got the job done against Hepburn, winning 59-39. They have shown remarkable improvement in the second half of the year after a difficult start.
Right now, they sit six points outside the top eight with a game next weekend against Clunes before the showdown with Skipton. It is likely that they will meet Skipton in a battle for ninth place, which would be a solid enough result in a tough year.
While Rokewood-Corindhap had the bye, the other top teams flexed their muscles in a series of solid wins.
Learmonth kept up its goal shooting flare of recent weeks, sending 78 balls through the net, on their way to a solid 78-52 win over Dunnstown.
It wasn't the cleanest performance for the Lakies and they would have been disappointed to let in so many goals, but it was a game where they tried a few things in preparation for what should be a thrilling finals campaign.
Daylesford, while not as spectacular in the goal shooting would be happy with its defensive work, conceding just 28 goals against Waubra. The Bulldogs still have some work to do with their combinations up front, but will be happy to walk away with a solid 20-goal win.
Newlyn was a convincing winner over Ballan, winning 59-26. Again, the Cats defence was the key to this victory, while Beaufort was untroubled in a 67-38 win over Clunes.
The sleeper in the finals might just be Buninyong. They are a team that has gone through the season with little fanfare, but the Bombers have hit some of their best form in recent weeks. Saturday's 70-27 win over Creswick showed plenty of heart.
With just two rounds remaining in the season, only Beaufort can displace one of the top four sides, in fifth, six points adrift of fourth placed Springbank.
If any of the top four are to drop, the fixture would say it would most likely by Daylesford who are still to play both Newlyn and Buninyong, both set for finals campaigns. The Bulldogs percentage is also lower than Beaufort, although the Crows still have a big game to come against Rokewood-Corindhap in the final round.
