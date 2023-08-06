The Courier
Home/Sport/CHFL

Gordon makes a run at CHNL top eight with big win over Saints

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated August 6 2023 - 1:39pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

GORDON is in the box seat to grab the last position in the Central Highlands Netball League A Grade top eight after scoring a convincing win over Carngham-Linton on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.