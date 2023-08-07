A man sentenced to a rare indefinite jail term for kidnapping and raping a Ballarat woman at knife point is seeking his release.
William Forde was given an indefinite prison sentence in 2007 after a 29 hour ordeal where he abducted a woman from her Sturt Street workplace and raped her multiple times.
At the time of the incident he had only just been released from prison for three earlier rapes.
He is the only sex offender in Victoria still serving an indefinite sentence.
Forde appeared from custody at the Melbourne County Court on Monday as part of hearings into his appeal to review the indefinite sentence handed to him.
The court heard from three expert witnesses, Professor James Ogloff, Doctor Kevin Ong and Doctor Michael Davis, who had all spoken with Forde in the past, about his chances of rehabilitation and mental state.
Although exact opinion differed, the doctors said Forde represented a medium-to-high and high risk to the community.
All three of the doctors had diagnosed Forde with partial psychopathic personality disorder, and said he had shown little insight into his offending and its negative impacts on the victim.
The court also heard from Corrections Victoria's assistant commissioner for Sentence Management Jennifer Hosking who gave evidence about Forde's movement through the prison system, and his supervision if released.
Forde had previously been placed at Barwon Prison, and had not participated in any sex offender treatment programs until December 2022, when he was transferred to Marngoneet Correctional Centre.
Ms Hosking said sex offenders were typically placed in a treatment program towards the end of their prison sentence to prepare them to re-enter the community, but as Forde was on an indefinite sentence he was not considered for treatment.
Should Forde be released, he would be placed on a five year integration program, which prepares long-time prisoners for life outside in the community.
During the five year program, the Adult Parole Board is responsible for an offender's release into the community, however the court heard it was unlikely Forde would be released until after the five years had finished.
Indefinite sentences were introduced in Victoria in 1993.
In cases of indefinite sentences, prisoners are given a "nominal sentence", after which they can apply to be released, as in the case of Forde.
The matter was adjourned until August 30.
