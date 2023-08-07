The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Convicted rapist William Forde appeals to be released from jail

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated August 7 2023 - 8:03pm, first published 5:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man sentenced to a rare indefinite jail term for kidnapping and raping a Ballarat woman at knife point is seeking his release.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.