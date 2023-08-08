The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Roads

Can I cross Ballarat's Pleasant Street-Sturt Street intersection on a red light?

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
August 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's the intersection that continues to confuse Ballarat's current and newest residents, but The Courier has the definitive guide to navigating the road rules at the busy Pleasant Street-Sturt Street area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Spencer

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.