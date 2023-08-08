A Buninyong couple are still living in their caravan - and feeling violated - more than a week after coming home to a major burglary which included the theft of war medals.
Alistair and Felicity Stewart drove home from northern New South Wales on July 30 to find their home ransacked and precious personal mementoes missing.
Mrs Stewart said the tidal value of the theft was estimated at more than $100,000, but the most precious items missing were six World War II medals that were given to her father-in-law Andrew Hugh Stewart.
Known as "Hugh", he studied at Longerenong College before starting life on the land in Cavendish in the 1930s.
The couple said while their office wall was stripped bare, it was fortunate the thieves did not steal a photo of Hugh, taken days before he died in 1970.
"The most hurtful thing that has happened is the taking of my father's medals," Mr Stewart said.
"I've got many ideas about who might have done it."
And his message to the people who invaded his home?
"They don't deserve to breathe the air - don't get me started," the retired farmer said.
Mrs Stewart said the list of missing or damaged items was extensive - including everything from a rack of frozen lamb, plastic bags, garden gloves, sticky notes and a 1950s tin containing biscuits to Driza-bone coats, a valuable Hans Heysen painting and car fridge full of bait.
A tin of Christmas cake she had prepared ahead of December had also been opened and damaged. Thieves also searched the toilet cistern - and there was also evidence they had searched the roof cavity.
"You could not hide anything from these people. They've gotten into the roof, the toilet (cistern) and garage.
"They even stacked things up ready to take away on their next visit.
"This place will be like Alcatraz if they ever come back. They won't even get in."
Mr Stewart said the first alarm bell for him was on July 19 when he was notified by his investment company that someone had tried to access his account.
A neighbour's child then noticed the garage wide open, a 325i 2006 BMW sedan missing - and the home's doors left unlocked.
"We were just walking along the beach at Yamba and it felt like life was perfect," Mrs Stewart said.
"Then we got a call from the neighbour across the road."
The couple in their 70s drove well into the early hours - and said that they still can't sleep.
Thieves also made off with financial and identity documents.
Mrs Stewart said her father's old hat was also taken.
"We always put it in a certain spot in the house - to symbolise he was here," she said.
"I reckon at least one of the people knew what they were doing - and the other didn't, just taking anything like the biscuits."
UPDATE 9.35am:
An elderly Buninyong man has been left devastated after coming home from holiday to find his home stripped.
The Scott Street haul included his father's World War 2 medals and uniform.
"I'm a member of the Buninyong RSL and wear those medals on Anzac Day every year," Alistair Stewart said.
"My father - Andrew Hugh Stewart - spent several years in the army.
"He was a sergeant in the artillery section and served in New Guinea.
"He got malaria while he was there and had to be repatriated to Melbourne for treatment - and he died in 1970 from complications related to the malaria he had back then."
Mr Stewart said he was grateful the thieves did not take a photo of his father, which sits proudly in their home.
"I can't believe what they've taken," he said.
"Golf trousers, my wife's beautiful suits, other clothing, pewter trophies, computers, crockery - even the salt and pepper shakers.
"They even took the house plans, receipts and insurance documents.
"It's unbelievable some of the things they've taken.
"I don't have anything left in my office.
"My desk is completely empty.
"It's extraordinary."
Mr Stewart said the medals were important to the family, as his son had served in the defence force as well.
At least some of the medals had service numbers - and he was hopeful they could be tracked back to his father.
The thieves also took a BMW from the property, which had since been sighted in the Toorak Road and Richmond areas.
Mr Stewart said the car had clocked up more than $100 worth of Melbourne toll-road fees while the couple were on holiday.
"I told Linkt that was impossible, as we were in New South Wales at the time," he said.
"But it turns out the car was detected and had false plates."
He said the thieves would have made multiple visits to the home to take the enormous haul.
"They just kept going," he said.
"They took our black BMW but they would have arrived in a different car. Someone must have seen that."
Police believe the thefts occurred sometime between July 16 and 30.
EARLIER:
Heartless thieves have ransacked a Buninyong property, taking the victim's father's World War 2 medals, soldier's uniform - and even salt and pepper shakers.
Ballarat detectives said the Scott Street theft happened sometime between July 16 and 30.
Police said a BMW sedan, paintings, jewellery, crystal glassware and tableware were also stolen.
Detectives believe the offenders have attended the home on several occasions in order to remove the stolen goods and have released images of the stolen items.
The BMW has been observed near Toorak Road and now bears stolen registration plates ARB069.
POlice said the World War 2 uniform included a long jacket.
Anyone with information or who witnessed suspicious activity in the area is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.