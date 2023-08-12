Ballarat harness racing stalwarts Colin and Heather Holloway are celebrating one of their biggest moments in the sport.
No Telling Heather, driven by their son Brett, led all the way in the $62,500 Haras des Trotteurs Nutrien Equine 2yo Fillies Trotting Classic at Bendigo on Friday night.
She was having just her third race start, having finished third and second to kick off her career.
Colin trains No Telling Heather in Redan near Bray Raceway, and races her with Heather, Brett and granddaughter Dimi Candy.
She was purchased as a yearling and now has earnings of $33,500.
As well as being a breeder, owner and trainer, Colin Holloway spent more than 30 years as Ballarat and District Trotting Club manager and chief executive officer.
The circumstances of the purchase of the filly led to her name.
Holloway went to the yearling sale in Melbourne without any intention of bidding, leading to him initially to not telling his wife that he had secured another horse for their small stable.
Heather, speaking after Friday's night victory, said her initial reaction to learning of the purchase had been to lock him out of the house.
She admitted that it was now a much different story with No Telling Heather landing the feature race.
Brett Holloway said good manners at the start of the race had been the key to the win.
He said with others breaking, the opportunity to lead had opened up and this had allowed him to dictate terms.
Colin Holloway has only ever trained a handful of horses at any time and this was only his second win since 2019-20 - the same season Brett had last driven a winner.
Cardigan trainer Emma Stewart produced Tradie Lady for victory in the $125,000 Haras des Trotteurs Nutrien Equine 3yo Fillies Trotting Classic Final.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.