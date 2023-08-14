Ballarat Miners import Tyler Rudolph has capped off a remarkable debut season in the NBL1 South, earning a position in the starting five in the all-star team.
Rudolph, who last month won the Miners MVP award, was also rewarded as the top-scorer in the competition, averaging more than 25 points a game and 11 rebounds.
The awards cap off a big two weeks for the North Dakota native, who announced at Ballarat's MVP awards night that he had committed to the Miners for the next two seasons as the club looks to build back into the finals after just missing out this season.
"It was an easy decision for me, I've really enjoyed my time here and there was no thinking about it. I loved it here and I really want to build on what we did this year," he said at the time.
"I think I started to build some confidence towards the end of the year and found my role on the team, but it was nice to step up when I needed to."
Former Ballarat-based coach Matt Nunn also picked up a coveted award, being named the club coach of the year.
It was a massive weekend for Nunn and his Knox Raiders, which turned the tables on the Sandringham Raiders to clinch the grand final 90-86. The Sabres had knocked off the Raiders in the qualifying final 97-90, but the Raiders turned the result on its head in the final moments, shooting the last seven points of the match in the final two minutes to secure the win.
The men's MVP award was split between Daniel Trist of Frankston and Jack Purchase of the Melbourne Tigers. Rudolph joined Trist, Purchase, Gabe Hadley of Geelong and United and Sandringham's Ben Ayre in the All-star 5 team.
In the women's conference, it was a Bendigo celebration with Braves star Megan McKay the clear MVP winner. She also joined teammate Kelly Wilson, Mount Gambier's Miela Goodchild, Ringwood's Marena Whittle and Frankston's Chloe Bibby in the women's all-star team.
Former Ballarat Miner Isabella Brancatisano, now playing at Mount Gambier, took out the defensive player of the year.
It was the perfect weekend and the perfect season for the Bendigo Braves which completed an unbeaten year when it came from behind to defeat the Waverley Falcons 83-78.
The Braves didn't have it all their own way, with the Falcons hitting the first eight points of the match, but gradually they fought their way into the contest, securing their 25th consecutive victory with a narrow win. Amy Atwell was the game's MVP with 36 points.
