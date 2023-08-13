Sacred trees to the region's Djab Wurrung people have been vandalised, with at least one of the trees appearing to have been poisoned.
Graffiti stating "build the road" was found at the sight of the trees, near Buangor, as well as three drill holes in one of the oldest trees at the site, where it is suspected poison has been placed.
Burnout marks have also been seen in the area around the trees.
The birthing trees are sacred to the Djab Wurrung Indigenous people, having been the site where many Djab Wurrung people were born.
The trees have been the site of protests in recent years, when several of the sacred trees were announced to be destroyed to make way for the $675 million Western Highway upgrade between Ballarat and Stawell, the biggest regional road project in the state.
The battle to protect the trees was taken all the way to the Supreme Court, and in June 2022, the Victorian Government agreed to develop a cultural management plan for the area.
Djab Wurrung Gunnai Gunditjmara senator Lidia Thorpe, visiting Ballarat on Sunday, said she had visited the site in the past week to see the vandalism, and called it an "attack on Djab Wurrung women".
"Our sacred Djab Wurrung maternity tree was desecrated. It had three drill holes quite deep into the bottom part of the tree with silver graffiti saying 'build the road'," Senator Thorpe said.
"I am not sure if it is racist or someone internally who is getting paid to make the road. Who can be so cruel and unkind?
"That tree is not just a tree, it is a part of us. It is part of our health and wellbeing. When there is violence against our maternity tree, it is an attack on us as Djab Wurrung women."
Temporary fencing has been placed around the trees restricting public access to the site.
The Courier has contacted the police for comment.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.