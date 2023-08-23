As the 2023 Central Highlands Football League finals series gets under way, The Courier is thrilled to announce it will be live streaming key finals matches each week.
During the 2023 season, The Courier, in partnership with SportsPower Ballarat and Redwood Entertainment live streamed a game each week, and is once again extending its coverage through the finals series.
The streams will only be available to digital subscribers at thecourier.com.au, so be sure to sign up here. You'll also be able to keep up-to-date with the latest news from the CHFL/CHNL as well as the BFNL.
Check out which games will be streamed each week, below.
WEEK ONE:
(Elimination Final 1) - Carngham-Linton v Newlyn - Saturday, August 26 at Dunnstown Recreation Reserve.
(Elimination Final 2) - Skipton v Dunnstown - Sunday, August 27 at Waubra Recreation Reserve.
SEMIFINALS:
(Semifinal 1) *TEAMS TBC - Saturday, September 2, time / location TBC.
(Semifinal 2) *TEAMS TBC - Sunday, September 3, time / location TBC.
PRELIMINARY FINALS:
(Preliminary final) *TEAMS TBC - Saturday, September 9, time / location TBC.
(Preliminary final) *TEAMS TBC - Sunday September 10, time / location TBC.
GRAND FINAL:
*TEAMS TBC - Saturday, September 16, 2.45pm - MARS Stadium.
