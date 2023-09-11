The Westin Melbourne and Moulin Rouge! The Musical combine for the ultimate experience

A pre-show or after-show cocktail is just the ticket. Picture supplied

If you're trying to conjure something spectacular for an important celebration or just to reignite the joy in life, here's a foolproof suggestion to the ultimate weekend getaway in Melbourne.

1. Stay: Book a luxurious overnight stay at The Westin Melbourne

The Westin Melbourne can make your fantasies come true with its 'Paint the Town Rouge' accommodation package.

At the heart of the stylish Paris end of Collins Street, this sumptuous five-star hotel is just the ticket for a treat-yourself weekend and the deal includes an assured upgrade to a Deluxe Room.

The cherry on top of this package is two A-Reserve tickets to the hottest show in town, Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Make sure you arrive well ahead of showtime, relax, unwind and get ready for the evening ahead in your elegant abode with its stunning marble bathrooms and some of the most quintessential views of Melbourne around.



Revel in the thought that after an exciting night at the theatre you can retreat to the cosy comfort of the signature Westin Heavenly® Bed, only a short walk away.

It's no wonder so many theatre goers describe Moulin Rouge! The Musical as their favourite musical of all time. Photo Michelle Grace Hunder

The Paint the Town Rouge Package is available for selected show dates. To secure this unforgettable offer, contact The Westin's team directly at westin.melbourne@westin.com or book online via https://www.westinmelbournedining.com.au/moulin-rouge-the-musical.



2. See: Get your glitz and sparkle on for Moulin Rouge! The Musical



There is nothing like live theatre to leave you feeling alive and slightly starstruck. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is back, bigger, better and bolder than ever and ready to leave you gobsmacked.

This decorated musical extravaganza is a riotous kaleidoscope of drama, colour, music and song with a message of love at its core.

Winner of 10 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, and two Academy Awards for Baz Luhrmann's iconic film version, here is a story that never grows old.



A feast for the eyes with its dazzling costumes, and dynamic choreography, the stage show evokes the real Moulin Rouge of Paris where life has been celebrated since 1889, and the famous French CanCan was born.



Moulin Rouge! The Musical has a soundtrack for the ages ranging from Offenbach to Lady Gaga.



Featuring many of the most loved songs from the movie, this stage version freshens things up with recent hits from the likes of Adele, Katy Perry, Sia, Beyonce, Rihanna and others.

Still on a high after the show? Why not wander the short distance back to The Westin Melbourne where the cheerful Lobby Lounge bar awaits you for a nightcap or even supper.

Drink: Imbibe and switch to Paris time

No matter what time of day your ticket to Moulin Rouge! The Musical, a pre-show or after-show cocktail is a must.



'Le Salon Rouge' is conveniently located in the Lobby Lounge and can help you get in the mood or savour your theatre experience with specially themed cocktails and desserts based on the musical.

Why not try 'The Duke' made with Mr Black Coffee liqueur, espresso, and vodka; or 'Come What May' - a blend of Absinthe, pineapple, and elderflower.

And with desserts such as 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical Éclair', filled with white chocolate and rose custard, strawberry jelly and crème patisserie, resistance is futile.

Dine: Love at first bite with Allegro Restaurant



Thoughtful and excellent value, the pre-theatre menu is available from 5pm to 7pm, Wednesday to Saturday.

The full dinner menu is also available until 10pm on these nights.



Try the seasonal, eclectic dishes on offer at Allegro Restaurant. Picture supplied

Sitting amidst the treetops of Collins St you can take in the ambience and attempt to choose from the delectable offerings.

Allegro has an all-new menu that makes the most of Australia's seasonal produce with dishes that are infused with flavours from around the globe.



You might be tempted by Allegro's signature dish, a smoked free-range blackened pork, glazed with the chef's unique piquant sauce. Adding to the juxtaposition is a velvety celeriac remoulade, taking the palate from richness to delightful zing.

Why not finish with the restaurant's most unique dessert, the "Forbidden Apple". The dish marries white apple and brandy crèmeux with a luscious apple terrine and a rich dulce de leche, resulting in a magical burst of sweetness in the mouth.

Don't miss: High tea of the highest order

The day after a big night out, or even before it, why not pamper yourself with this feast for all the senses.

Arguably the best high tea in town, High SocieTea is something else. With a focus on the finer things in life, many French in origin, graze your way through three tiers of joy.

A sweet and savoury delight is the HighSocieTea at Westin Melbourne. Picture supplied

Both sweet and savoury tastebuds are accommodated. Start with savoury cured Ora king salmon paired with wild scampi caviar and a charcoal tart; Brillat Savarin cheese scone adorned with Black Pearl Siberian Gold Caviar; and a rich mini croque monsieur.

And for the sweetest finish try the bourdaloue pear and Brazilian cocoa tart, and Valrhona Amatika madeleine with raspberry and Olsson's red gum salt.

But really, surprise yourself and eat them in whichever order you like as you wash it all down with a glass of Moet & Chandon Champagne, included in the deal.

For more information, email westin.melbourne@westin.com or book online via https://www.westinmelbournedining.com.au/highsocietea.