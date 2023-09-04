The Ballarat Football Netball League has confirmed a venue change for week two of BFNL finals.
Darley's semi-final clash with North Ballarat, originally fixtured for City Oval, has been moved to Darley Park.
The move comes following the approval of Darley's new facilities.
The Darley Park semi-final is scheduled to start at 2.15pm on Saturday, September 9.
Melton hosts East Point in Sunday's elimination final at City Oval.
The weekend's full schedule can be viewed below:
SENIORS: Darley v North Ballarat @ 2.15pm
RESERVES: Sunbury v East Point @ noon
UNDER-19: Sebastopol v Sunbury @ 9.50am
SENIORS: Melton v East Point @ 2.15pm
RESERVES: Sebastopol v Darley @ noon
UNDER-19: East Point v Melton @ 9.50am
A GRADE: North Ballarat v Redan @ 2.30pm
B GRADE: Darley v North Ballarat @ 1.15pm
C GRADE: Lake Wendouree v Darley @ noon
D GRADE: Ballarat v Sunbury @ 11am
E GRADE: Lake Wendouree v East Point @ 10am
19/UNDER: Darley v Ballarat @ 9am
A GRADE: Darley v Lake Wendouree @ 2.30pm
B GRADE: Redan v Lake Wendouree @ 1.15pm
C GRADE: Sunbury v Sebas @ noon
D GRADE: North Ballarat v Redan @ 11am
E GRADE: Melton South v Melton @ 10am
19/UNDER: Sebastopol v North Ballarat @ 9am
