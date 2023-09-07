The Courier
Graduating students in Ballarat relive feminist gilded-age drama

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
September 7 2023 - 4:30pm
Warp and Woof is set in a London dressmaking business and is being performed at Ballarat's Helen MacPherson Theatre in Lydiard Street North. Picture by Michael Watson.
Warp and Woof is set in a London dressmaking business and is being performed at Ballarat's Helen MacPherson Theatre in Lydiard Street North. Picture by Michael Watson.

A gilded age drama about double standards and feminism is being brought to life by final-year students from Federation University's Arts Academy.

Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

