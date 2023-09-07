A gilded age drama about double standards and feminism is being brought to life by final-year students from Federation University's Arts Academy.
Warp and Woof is set in a dressmaker's London salon and its surrounds, and looks at social concerns, the roles of men and women, labour rights - and the romantic intrigues of the glittering classes.
All of this is set against the lives of the young women whose labour makes their nightlife possible.
'Warp and Woof' (or 'warp and weft') describes the direction threads must run to form woven fabric. The term also describes the essential foundation of any organisation or structure.
The play is directed by Kim Durban, with costume design by Gus Powers and lighting design by Giovanna Gonzalez.
The play runs every day until Monday at the Helen Macpherson Smith Theatre (former Ballarat Post Office) in Lydiard Street North.
Tickets start at $10 and are available via Eventbrite.
