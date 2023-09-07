If you ever felt like a newcomer to Creswick Fire Brigade, Russell Potter made sure it didn't stay that way for long.
"He was so friendly and welcoming to new people." Captain Alicia Hand said.
"Russ was always there, always willing to help and very reliable."
The 76-year-old died in Creswick on August 30 - after 55-years of service - with fellow firefighters forming a guard of honour during Wednesday's memorial service at St Andrews Uniting Church.
"He was buried at Creswick Cemetery with his wife Noni. They were both very involved in events at the brigade - and we held a wake afterwards at the fire station," Ms Hand said.
"Russell absolutely adored being in the fire brigade.
'He had great bonds with all the members."
Russell James Potter joined the Talbot Fire Brigade in 1967, switching to Creswick in 1978 after he married Noni.
Ms Hand said he was employed for some time at Interknit Clunes.
The couple did not have any children but she said many of Noni's relatives still lived in the region.
"In the early years the first thing he would grab at a fire scene was a knapsack. I don't know if many people would know what that was anymore, but he was the knapsack expert.
"Later on he became a quick-fill expert .
"That role involved filing trucks with water from static sources such as dams.
"He was good for a yarn at the station.
"Russ remained an active firefighter until 2014 - and after that he was always there at our barbecue and get-togethers.
"He became very involved in the men's shed after Noni passed away."
