The Courier
Home/Video/Animal
Obituary

CFA 55-year veteran farewelled at Creswick

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated September 7 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 4:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CFA veteran of 55-years Russell Potter died on August 30 and has been laid to rest in Creswick. Picture supplied.
CFA veteran of 55-years Russell Potter died on August 30 and has been laid to rest in Creswick. Picture supplied.

If you ever felt like a newcomer to Creswick Fire Brigade, Russell Potter made sure it didn't stay that way for long.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.