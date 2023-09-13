Can't make it to the Central Highlands Football League grand final on Saturday? Don't worry, we've got you covered.
The Courier will be live streaming the 2023 CHFL senior football grand final between Springbank and Gordon from Mars Stadium, Ballarat.
In partnership with SportsPower Ballarat and Redwood Entertainment, we will be bringing you every moment of Saturday's match, complete with full commentary.
The broadcast will be streamed on thecourier.com.au and available only to digital subscribers. If you haven't subscribed yet, you can sign up here.
The broadcast will begin at 2pm, with the match to start at 2.45pm.
In addition to the live stream of the seniors footy, we will also have a live blog running throughout the day, bringing you all the live scores and pictures at Mars Stadium.
We will also be live streaming the A grade netball final between Learmonth and Daylesford to our Facebook page.
FOOTBALL:
UNDER-15: Springbank v Rokewood-Corindhap, 8.30am
UNDER-18: Springbank vs Rokewood Corindhap, 10.05am
RESERVES: Springbank v Newlyn, 12.20pm
SENIORS: Springbank v Gordon, 2.45pm (live streamed)
NETBALL:
13/UNDER: Gordon v Daylesford, 8.30am
15/UNDER: Springbank v Hepburn, 9.30am
17/UNDER: Hepburn v Skipton, 10.30am
D-GRADE: Gordon v Rokewood, 11.30am
C-GRADE: Buninyong v Learmonth, 12.30pm
B-GRADE: Learmonth v Clunes, 1.45pm
A-GRADE: Learmonth v Daylesford, 3.00pm
