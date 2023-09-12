A Moorabool flower farmer and digital entrepreneur has taken out this year's coveted national Rural Women's Award in Canberra.
Nikki Davey runs a mixed-farming operation at Glenmore - backing onto the Brisbane Ranges - south of Ballan and after experiencing problems getting blooms to market, set up the website Grown Not Flown.
"I was hopeful about the award, but we had no idea," she said from Canberra.
"The other finalists swerve such incredible ladies.
"I think I'm still processing it. I'm running on adrenaline really."
Ms Davey took out the Victorian version in April - but the Grown Not Flown story really began in July 2021 when Ms Davey was struggling with marketing and sales for her proteas and native Australian flowers.
She then set out to create the kind of website and app she was seeking out herself, but couldn't find.
The digital platform connects florists, retailers and others with local flower farmers - rather than having to source blooms from overseas.
Ironically, the idea has now taken off across the world - and local florists in America, for example, can connect with American growers.
Tuesday's top gong also comes with a $20,000 grant from Westpac which she will pour straight back into GNF.
"From here we're going to look at expanding our platform to include produce," she said.
"We'll include gourmet produce and small-scale farming.
"We have a truffle farm at Glenmore - and I know we're going to have the same (marketing and sales) challenges once we produce our truffles as well.
"It's going to be like a farmers market in your pocket."
Ms Davey also received a trophy.
"IO really want to thank AgriFutures and Westpac for this opportunity - as well as all the other finalists.
"They all have great projects and it's been an honour to stand with them."
Ms Davey's property sits between the Lady Northcote YMCA camp and a landmark in the stunning Glenmore Valley known as 'The Bluff'.
AgriFutures Australia Managing Director John Harvey said Ms Davey's platform was a massive support for rural and regional communities.
"Through the innovation of Grown Not Flown, Nikki has delivered an exciting new model to connect consumers, boost local economies and encourage sustainable purchasing decisions," he said.
"Her entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to transforming the cut flower industry is highly commendable and a true embodiment of the Award's key objectives."
Federal Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Minister Murray Watt made the announcement during a black tie gala dinner at Parliament House in front of more than 500 government officials, industry representatives, members of the award's alumni, other state finalists and their families.
Applications for the 2024 Rural Women's Award opened this week - and are due by October 25.
