The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat's embrace of high-end cuisine keeps Mr Jones running

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated September 16 2023 - 8:43pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chef and owner of Mr Jones Dining, Damien Jones, will celebrate 10 years with a bottle of wine with his team. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
Chef and owner of Mr Jones Dining, Damien Jones, will celebrate 10 years with a bottle of wine with his team. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

A decade in the restaurant business is a huge achievement, but owner Damien Jones stays humble regardless of the success of his Main Road business Mr Jones Dining.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.