A new food offering on Sturt Street brings a bit of New York to Ballarat.
Jamil and Milia Mansour are the new owners of Bagels and More on 310 Sturt Street.
The tree changers moved to Ballarat two years ago, out onto a hobby farm in Gordon.
Ms Mansour said they were looking for a lifestyle change to get out of the hustle and bustle of the city.
She said bagels had become big in Melbourne but found Ballarat was missing a dedicated bagel spot and were inspired to get back into the hospitality industry.
Ms Mansour said the New York style bagel was a distinct type.
"A lot of people market a bread roll with a hole in it as a bagel," she said.
"A New York bagel has a chewy consistency and is a bit more dense."
Meeting people and spending time with regular customers is what Ms Mansour loves about being back in hospitality.
"Seeing people, I think it brightens your mood," she said.
"Especially after COVID-19 where we couldn't do that, you really took it for granted."
Ms Mansour said the location in the centre of town is what drew her to the new location.
She is looking to partner with other local businesses to extend their offering once they have found their feet.
