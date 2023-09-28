The Couriersport
BFNL 2023: Bacchus Marsh lands 145-game Carlton forward as Williams replacement

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated September 28 2023 - 1:21pm, first published 12:53pm
Bacchus Marsh lands 145-game Carlton forward as playing coach
Bacchus Marsh has locked in its replacement for 2023 BFNL coach of the year Jason Williams.

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear

