Bacchus Marsh lands 145-game Carlton forward as playing coach

Bacchus Marsh has locked in its replacement for 2023 BFNL coach of the year Jason Williams.
Dennis Armfield will be a playing coach for the Cobras in 2024.
The Carlton cult hero played 145 games for the Blues over a 10-year career.
He spent 2023 as a playing coach at Park Orchards, where he took the club to division one of the Eastern Football Netball League for the first time in its history.
Bacchus Marsh President Ian McClure confirmed Armfield would be a playing coach at the Marsh when fit.
"Dennis is incredibly fit and has held his own in the Eastern Football Netball League," McClure said.
"He still feels he can contribute and help on-field alongside our young players."
McClure said Armfield will continue on Williams' work.
"We felt as though Dennis was the type of person a young list needed," he said.
"His capacity to develop youthful talent will be crucial to our club in the coming years as we look to provide our junior body and young senior list with opportunities to grow as footballers and community members.
"The Bacchus Marsh Football Netball Club welcomes Dennis, his wife Abby, daughter Steele and their whole family to our club with warm embrace.
"We cannot wait to get to work on building further a successful, inclusive, community culture which will provide a place to belong and celebrate for our footballers, netballers, supporters and friends."
Armfield replaces Jason Williams, who is heading to Port Adelaide as a development coach.
The Cobras finished the 2023 season on a four-game winning streak.
