The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Profile

Ultimate pride: Graham family chasing their Frisbee dreams

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
October 10 2023 - 1:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg, Tim and Harry Graham have all represented Australia in Ultimate Frisbee. Picture by Adam Trafford
Meg, Tim and Harry Graham have all represented Australia in Ultimate Frisbee. Picture by Adam Trafford

Allan Graham called it a "proud dad moment" but even that might be an understatement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.