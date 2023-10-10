Ultimate pride: Graham family chasing their Frisbee dreams

Allan Graham called it a "proud dad moment" but even that might be an understatement.
The Graham family boasts three Australian representatives for Ultimate Frisbee with the siblings jetting off all over the globe for World Championship honours.
"To have three of my four children represent Australia in a sport is not only very humbling but makes me very proud as well," Allan said.
"To wear the Australian emblem is a privilege and to have three of them do it over a number of years is such a proud moment for a dad."
The Graham family's investment in Ultimate began with eldest son Harry, who fell in love with the sport after playing a few matches at Damascus College.
He has since represented Australia in 2018 at the World Championships in Canada.
"I was really into basketball at the time but after one session playing Ultimate I went home and quit everything," Harry said.
"One of the most enjoyable things about Ultimate is that it is all self-reffed so there's a lot of emphasis on the spirit of the sport.
"It means that you're left with a really good, honest bunch of people because if that system doesn't work for you, you don't play."
While Harry took up Ultimate through school, younger sister Meg - who represented Australia in England - had a slightly different origin story.
"I actually got forced to go to one of Harry's local games and the team he was playing against needed another girl so I joined in," she said.
"The whole community and the social side of it all is so lovely. It makes you want to stick around as much as possible."
Tim, the youngest of the trio, admitted he always thought it was an "iffy sport" before "instantly" falling in love with the game after filling in alongside Harry.
"All it took was 10 minutes of playing time and I was hooked," he said.
"To have us three play the same sport along with Dad is so special. There's always something to talk about."
Royal Park, Buninyong hosts a social Ultimate league every Tuesday night.
