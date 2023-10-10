The Couriersport
BFNL 2023: Former Swan, Bulldog Patrick Veszpremi heading to Melton South

By Edward Holland
Updated October 10 2023 - 7:58pm, first published 7:53pm
BFNL 2023: Former AFL player kickstarts Panthers' signings

The Travis Hodgson era has begun with a bang as Melton South announced the signing of Patrick Veszpremi for the 2024 Ballarat Football Netball League season.

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear

