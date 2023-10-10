BFNL 2023: Former AFL player kickstarts Panthers' signings

The Travis Hodgson era has begun with a bang as Melton South announced the signing of Patrick Veszpremi for the 2024 Ballarat Football Netball League season.
Veszpremi was taken at Pick 11 by the Sydney Swans in the 2007 AFL Draft, going on to play 23 games at the Swans and Western Bulldogs from 2008-2013.
He booted a career-high four goals in his fourth game for Sydney in a round 22 win against the Brisbane Lions.
The Panthers released a statement welcoming Veszpremi to the club.
"Patrick brings with him a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to developing the next generation of talented young players," the statement read.
"His dedication to mentoring and nurturing our future athletes is truly commendable.
"We are excited to have [Patrick's family] on board and look forward to the positive impact they will make within our team."
Veszpremi spent 2022 at Woorinen in the Central Murray Football Netball League, where he booted 16 goals across 10 games.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.