The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime
Police

Western Victorian trio arrested after stolen firearms found

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated October 11 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 12:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Four stolen guns, a large amount of drugs and more than 200 rounds of ammunition have been recovered in a raid in Western Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.