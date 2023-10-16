The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Sports Affairs

BFNL 2023: Tony Lockyer 'can't wait' to start coaching chapter with Burra

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated October 16 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 11:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sebastopol stalwart Tony Lockyer will coach the Burra as playing coach for the 2024 Ballarat Football Netball League season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.