Sebastopol stalwart Tony Lockyer will coach the Burra as playing coach for the 2024 Ballarat Football Netball League season.
Lockyer takes over from co-coaches Michael Columbro and Luke Kiel who will both remain involved at the club.
The fan favourite said he became "more and more excited" about the idea of coaching Sebastopol after the season ended.
"Everyone has been really supportive and keen to get behind me and I can't wait to get into it," Lockyer said.
"There's been a lot of hard work to get the club to where it is so it made sense that now is the right time for this opportunity."
The former VFL star was full of praise for the coaches that have come before him, including Michael Columbro and Luke Kiel who led the way in 2023.
"Since starting at Sebastopol I've been very lucky with the experienced coaches I've worked with," Lockyer said.
"You take the good bits of all the things you see and try to piece it together and put your own unique spin on it."
The Burra suffered an abrupt ending to their 2023 season, losing to East Point in an elimination final after finishing third.
Lockyer noted that the players were eager to improve on last season's result.
"We don't need wholesale change, we haven't done anything particurlarly wrong, we've been doing an awful lot right," he said.
"It's just about continuing that good work and hopefully I can put my own style on things and see what we're capable of."
Sebastopol President Chenay Wilkinson said the club was "extremely excited" for the future under Lockyer.
"After playing under many great coaches at Sebastopol and in his career, Tony is planning on taking all the great ideas from previous coaches and putting his own unique spin on them," Wilkinson said.
"Tony is highly motivated and energised to take on the coaching role in 2024."
Wilkinson said the club wanted to thank all applicants after a "lengthy process".
"The Board and Burra faithful couldn't be more excited to have Tony sign," she said.
"It was the right decision for the Club, given Tony's extensive football experience and knowledge, his stature around Sebastopol, and the quality person he is."
The club thanked Michael Columbro and Luke Kiel for their efforts during the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season.
Sebastopol finished the home-and-away season with a 12-4 win-loss record.
