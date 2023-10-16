BFNL 2023: Dalgleish reunited with Maple at Alfredton

The Ballarat Swans have signed former Essendon AFL player Lauchlan Dalgleish for the 2024 Ballarat Football Netball League season.
It is the start of a big recruiting push for the Swans, who finished ninth in the 2023 BFNL season with just five wins to their name.
Ballarat FNC President Karl Drever spoke highly of Dalgleish, whose connection to Alfredton was through Chris Maple.
"He was coached by Maple in Footscray's 2016 premiership and also has experience with Phil Partington at the Rebels," Drever said.
"I think Lachlaun is interested long-term in becoming a coach and the opportunity to come and learn under one of the best credentialed development coaches in Victoria is fantastic for him."
Dalgleish lined up in three AFL games for Essendon from 2013-15, playing alongside East Point's Jackson Merrett and Carngham-Linton's Nick O'Brien.
Dalgleish also had an established career in the VFL for Footscray, being a part of the 2016 premiership side.
He spent 2023 at Drysdale Football Netball Club in the Bellarine Football Netball League.
He played 22 games, featuring in the best players 11 times, as his Hawks fell in the grand final to Torquay.
Drever hinted that there was still plenty more to come following the Dalgleish signing.
"We don't see 2023 as a wasted year because it gave us the opportunity to see where these young kids where at," he said.
"We've now gone and made a point to try and recruit in what we need in that regard and Lachlaun is the first to come on board.
"We're rapt with Lauchlan, he's a quality person with a beautiful family and we're excited to have him at the club.
"Someone with his experience is invaluable to those kids too."
