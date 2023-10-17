BFNL 2023: Rotumah-Onus returning to East Point

East Point has confirmed a premiership midfielder will be back at Eastern Oval in 2024.
Mickitja Rotumah-Onus will line up for the Roos after a one-season stint at Southern Mallee.
He won East Point's best-and-fairest in the Roos' premiership-winning season and will be a game-changing recruit for the preliminary finalists.
Rotumah-Onus' return will allow Jordan Johnston more time up forward and also provide some much-needed help for Matt Johnston in the engine room.
The Roos released a statement welcoming the premiership player back to Eastern Oval.
"We proudly welcome back 'Micka' (Rotumah-Onus) and thank [him] for committing to the future of our club," the statement read.
"'Micka' is well known around the club having originally joined in 2014. Regarded as a fierce midfielder Micka is our 2018 Best and Fairest and two time Premiership Player having contributed hugely to the success of seasons 2018 and 2019 with a best on performance in the '19 flag.
"Spending season 2023 with the Southern Mallee Giants we are ecstatic to welcome Micka back to the club and are excited to see what success season 2024 will bring him."
East Point snuck into BFNL finals at the eleventh hour and made it all the way to the preliminary finals, in which the Roos lost to North Ballarat.
