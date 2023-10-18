BFNL 2023: Swans steal dynamic Carisbrook duo

The Ballarat Swans have netted the top-two from Carisbrook Football Netball Club's 2023 best-and-fairest count as Zak Rinaldi and Harry Butler head to Alfredton.
Rinaldi was also the 2023 Maryborough Castlemaine Football Netball League best-and-fairest recipient, while Butler is a graduate of the Greater Western Victoria Rebels program.
Both players are premiership players with Carisbrook.
The Swans announced the moves on Facebook on Wednesday.
"The Ballarat Football Netball Club are please to announce that the 2023 Maryborough Castlemaine Football Netball League Player of the Year and dual Carisbrook Football Netball Club best-and-fairest winner and Premiership player, Zak Rinaldi will be joining the Swans for 2024."
"Zak was also a key player for the Nightcliffe Football Club in the NTFL during last summer where he was team mate of our own Andrew Hooper."
Rinaldi played 19 games for Carisbrook in 2019, booting 29 goals and earning a spot in the best players 13 times.
