Sports Affairs

BFNL 2023: Swans steal dynamic Carisbrook duo

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated October 18 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 1:07pm
Chris Maple's Swans are making moves this off-season. Picture by Lachlan Bence
The Ballarat Swans have netted the top-two from Carisbrook Football Netball Club's 2023 best-and-fairest count as Zak Rinaldi and Harry Butler head to Alfredton.

Sports reporter with The Courier

Sports reporter with The Courier

