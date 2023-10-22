The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Unacceptable' - Ballarat hoons, pursuits, tragic Ballan fatality

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated October 23 2023 - 12:22pm, first published 7:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 16-year-old Creswick driver of this car in Ballarat faces a hefty impoundment fee - plus a future date in court. Picture by Victoria Police.
The 16-year-old Creswick driver of this car in Ballarat faces a hefty impoundment fee - plus a future date in court. Picture by Victoria Police.

A 16-year-old Creswick girl has seen the car she was driving impounded at a cost of $1425 - after a frustrating and tragic weekend on greater Ballarat roads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.