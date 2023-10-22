A 16-year-old Creswick girl has seen the car she was driving impounded at a cost of $1425 - after a frustrating and tragic weekend on greater Ballarat roads.
The impoundment came after a pursuit involving the Police Air Wing - and also during a bad weekend for hooning.
"Her car will be impounded for a period of a month," Leading Senior Constable Ben Hay said.
"And she will be appearing before a magistrate in the not-too-distant future."
Based on the average junior fast food wage, it would take more than 60 hours to earn the $1425 fine - possibly taking a young worker weeks or even months to save.
Leading Senior Constable Hay said Highway Patrol members located several offenders with the help of a police helicopter.
"Multiple offences were detected including drink-drivers, drug-affected drivers, people speeding - as well as the impoundment," he said.
"The majority of drivers do behave, but there are some that continue to behave stupidly.
"Expect Highway Patrol members to be out in force with Operation Furlong and local operations commencing soon."
Police continue to look into a pedestrian fatality at Llandeilo - a rural area between Ballan and Gordon.
A male and a white four-wheel drive collided near the intersection of Llandeilo Lane and Old Melbourne Road around 8.45pm Saturday.
Police, paramedics and State Emergency Service volunteers from Bacchus Marsh were at the scene for some time, as the former Western Highway route was closed.
The cause is subject to ongoing investigation and police want to hear from anyone with information.
Meanwhile, Moorabool Highway Patrol members have also begged drivers to be sensible in the lead up to the Melbourne Cup and Christmas.
"Drivers need to take more care and drive to the conditions," Acting Sergeant Matt Beavis said.
"We have a road toll that is increasing, which to put simply, is unacceptable."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.