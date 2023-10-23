The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Ballarat cricket

Melbourne Renegades call up Sara Kennedy to WBBL squad

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated October 23 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A SKIPTON teenager has landed a contract with WBBL team Melbourne Renegades.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.