A SKIPTON teenager has landed a contract with WBBL team Melbourne Renegades.
Sara Kennedy, a Ballarat Clarendon College student, has been added to the Renegades list of 14, joining the extended squad for the first time at Monday's WBBL clash with Adelaide Strikers, which was played in Melbourne.
Having just turned 16, Kennedy, a fast bowler, has quickly progressed from school tournaments at Skipton Primary School, to be part of the Mount Clear Cricket Club girls pathway squad, to the Ballarat Bolts and now to Premier Cricket at Carlton.
She is seen as one of the most promising young cricketers in the country having been a member of the Australian Under-19 World Cup squad and more recently joined the Victoria women's senior squad.
On Monday, another accolade was bestowed on the youngster when she was named in the Victorian Country Under-19 squad, alongside another Ballarat export Charli McLennon for the Under-19 women's national championships which will be held in Queensland in December.
Kennedy has been brought into the Renegades squad as a replacement player for Ellie Falconer who will miss the rest of the WBBL season with a foot injury.
"Considered among the most promising young cricketers in the country, (Kennedy) will provide an added boost to coach Simon Helmot's outfit which narrowly lost its season opener against the Brisbane Heat," the Renegades said prior to Monday's game.
Sara's mother Victoria said she was incredibly proud of what her daughter was achieving in the sport.
"She's having a wonderful time at the moment, she's training with internationals, she's getting to know all the players," she said. "She got a chance to run water out to Meg Lanning up in Queensland which I think was just as big a thrill for her."
Victoria confirmed that Sara had been offered a short-term contract with the Renegades, but at this stage there were no guarantees of when she would debut.
Cricket Victoria's talent development manager - female, Andy Christie, said the of the under-19 squad, it was a great opportunity for young players to test themselves alongside the rest of the country.
"Our players have continued to expand and develop all facets of their game throughout an extensive Emerging Player Program," Christie said.
"The level of performance from all players within the Under-19 program has been exceptional. It's a real credit to the effort they are putting in to continue their development.
"The National Championships in Brisbane will provide a fantastic opportunity for players to showcase their skills whilst coming together and representing Victoria Country and Metro with great pride."
