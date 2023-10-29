A Halloween weekend at Kryal Castle has been hailed as a "bumper" event, drawing in crowds across Victoria.
Lead knight and experiences director Phillip Leitch said the 2023 Halloween event was a big weekend.
"Halloween is becoming more and more popular in Australia and it's not just for kids," he said.
"Grownups like to dress up too and this is a day every year where you have the excuse to do it."
Kryal Castle held family friendly days on Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29 and adult night events on Friday and Saturday night.
"The staff are just as excited about this weekend as the public," Mr Leitch said.
"It's a holiday a lot of us enjoy. A lot of staff enjoy dressing up - whether it's cosplay or fashion or just Halloween - so we get to sort of use our creativity in what we might do as a hobby but at work."
Mr Leitch said more activities were held this year to combat massive lines from 2022, but his favourite was the post-apocalyptic wasteland night time event.
"I got to trade in the horse for a motorbike this weekend," he said.
"I wasn't riding it, but I got to get dragged behind it. It's just not what people would normally expect to see here and the crowd reaction, because it was a finale of each night, was amazing."
Special Halloween-themed activities and food were all over the site including a spell cart.
Operator Jade Masterson said the "cart of curse wares" was a part of the fun.
"It's been an excellent weekend," she said.
"It was such a great turnout and one of the best crows we've ever had. We've really ramped it up this year, compared to other years."
One family said Kryal Castle was a welcoming space for them, which was why they had their wedding at the venue in 2018.
Kara Thomas was there with her husband and daughter in matching witches outfits.
"We feel at home and we can be ourselves," Ms Thomas said.
"There are people like us here and this is our favourite holiday."
