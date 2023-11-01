The Couriersport
BFNL: Redan challenge for Natte Bealiba premiership player

November 1 2023 - 6:30pm
Forward returning to Lions after CHFL stint
Strong-marking Waubra forward Brandon Green is returning to Ballarat Football Netball League club Redan next season.

