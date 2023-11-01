The Courier
Home/News/Australian of the Year

17 Victorians doing us proud: 2024 Australian of the Year nominees

By Acm Network
November 2 2023 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glenys Oogjes, the CEO of Animals Australia, is a 2024 Senior Australian of the Year Award nominee for Victoria. Picture supplied by australianoftheyear.org.au
Glenys Oogjes, the CEO of Animals Australia, is a 2024 Senior Australian of the Year Award nominee for Victoria. Picture supplied by australianoftheyear.org.au

A firefighter battling for the health of his colleagues, a piano teacher, a foster mum and an animal welfare advocate are among the nominees for the 2024 Australian of the Year Awards for Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Australian of the Year
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.