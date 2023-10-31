BFNL reigning premier Darley has added a Northern Football League premiership player to its list.
Mikey Edwards arrives from Banyule as a forward/midfielder. He has been an integral part of the Bears' progress to division one.
He was a 2017 division three premiership player and again enjoyed premiership success in division two in 2022. Edwards played 14 games this year, being named in Bangle's best five times.
TWO-time Hepburn defender Finn Anscombe to Bellarine Football Netball League club Newcomb.
Originally from Hepburn, he played with Newcomb in 2022 before again lining up for the Burras.
BACCHUS Marsh will be without two of its 2023 recruits in the Ballarat Football Netball League next season.
The Cobras have confirmed Josh Onderwater and Eamonn Ogden will not be returning.
They joined the club under coach Jason Williams, who has moved to Port Adelaide in the AFL as a development coach and been replaced by former Carlton player Dennis Armfield.
Onderwater made 15 senior appearances for Bacchus Marsh after playing with Waratah in the NTFL.
Ogden played all 16 games after moving from the VAFA.
CARNGHAM-LINTON is taking on a project player with a view to helping solve its ruck shortage.
Former Victorian rowing representative Jake McMickan has been signed to make a return to football.
In his mid-20s, he played junior football with Lake Wendouree and Redan a decade ago.
Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble identified going into the off-season that the ruck department was an area the Saints needed to boost.
