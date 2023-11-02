Detectives are asking locals to keep an eye out for a distinctive horse float after it and the attached sedan were stolen from Navigators, east of Ballarat.
The red, gold and white horse float is in excellent condition - and police said it was valued at $15,000 to $20,000, described as "much loved" and in "immaculate condition".
The float has the word 'Hilburn' on it and hand-painted decorative gold flourishes.
The trailer and car were taken from Navigators Road between 5pm on Sunday October 15 and 10am the next day.
At that time the 2003 Ford Falcon was found destroyed by fire more than 40km away in a truck rest area on the corner of Geelong-Ballan Road and Glenmore Road in Mount Wallace.
Moorabool Criminal Investigation Unit estimated the sedan was worth about $10,000.
Detectives urged anyone who saw the horse float being offered for sale - especially on social media sites - to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
