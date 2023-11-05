The Courier
Car crashes into Daylesford Royal Hotel beer garden

By Staff Reporters.
Updated November 5 2023 - 9:16pm, first published 7:33pm
Witnesses have described a horrific scene near Daylesford's Royal Hotel after a car slammed into a beer garden, killing multiple people.

