Witnesses have described a horrific scene near Daylesford's Royal Hotel after a car slammed into a beer garden, killing multiple people.
At least three people have been confirmed dead, with others injured.
It is understood some of the victims are small children.
The incident is believed to have occurred shortly after 6pm on Sunday, November 5, involving a white BMW SUV.
A Melbourne couple who arrived in the area a couple of minutes after the accident, spoke to ACM reporter Gabrielle Hodson.
The pair had driven past the hotel earlier in the day and described the area as having been packed with people.
"We arrived probably five minutes after the accident and white sheets were up, so we knew it was very serious," the couple said.
"We're visiting and are just in total shock. We can't believe the whole town has to go through this and what we've seen, it's absolutely horrific.
"We just feel so distraught for the family and friends, it's an absolute tragedy."
Multiple ambulances were dispatched to the scene, along with fire rescue crews and police, while airwing was also dispatched to the nearby oval.
The driver was estimated to be in their mid-50s.
Both streets are main thoroughfares through the township.
Police are expected to address the media arounds 9.30pm.
Anyone who witness the incident, has a dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
There have been 241 lives lost on Victorian roads this year, compared to 208 at the same time last year.
