Car crashes into Daylesford Royal Hotel beer garden

Gabrielle Hodson
Lucy Williams
Emily Sweet
Tom O'Callaghan
By Gabrielle Hodson, Lucy Williams, Emily Sweet + 1 other
· Updated November 7 2023 - 2:10pm, first published November 6 2023 - 3:50pm
Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the cause of a crash outside Daylesford's Royal Hotel on Sunday evening, which left five people dead and another six injured in hospital.

