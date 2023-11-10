Approval 'a sad day for Ballarat'

I'm horrified that another inappropriate building design has been passed by the City of Ballarat council at 222 Mair Street.
Do the council members have no understanding of heritage, legacy and aesthetics?
One of the reasons I moved to Ballarat was to get out of the urban jungle that has destroyed Melbourne's Victorian-era architectural landscape. Now it's happening here. So bitterly disappointing.
Susan Pierotti, Ballarat East
Our council is totally out of step with what ratepayers want.
Another eyesore in what's laughingly called a Heritage Area and no requirement for parking.
If you think people will take public transport to work you are living in fairyland.
Why after a long day at work would anyone want to spend ages walking to their car in either hot or freezing Ballarat weather?
The GovHub is like an overgrown barn and now we are going to have another ugly building over the road.
It's time our councillors followed the rules like the rest of us have to. Time they all got out and we got people who really listen to us and not made decisions based on less than 10 per cent of the population.
Judi Govelli, Sebastopol
Another eyesore. Why am I not surprised?
The GovHub is a monument to excessive banality. Is it even being fully utilised? And if the council has height guidelines within its planning scheme documents, why doesn't it stick to them? It's beyond belief.
I am nearly speechless - but not quite.
Fiona Watson, Creswick
The decision by council to approve a six-storey development on a small block on the corner of Mair and Armstrong streets flies in the face of all council's rhetoric about the importance of heritage to Ballarat.
The artist's impression of the view along Armstrong Street towards the Town Hall says it all. It was another abomination on the skyline of Ballarat, echoing the massive GovHub building.
Councillors prefer the views of developers over the informed view of their Heritage Advisor. A sad day for Ballarat.
Anne Beggs-Sunter, Clarendon
As if parking in Ballarat isn't bad enough, the council have approved a huge building with no parking spaces. Are they totally out of touch with the real world?
Maybe they are more interested in slugging us with parking tickets.
Time for a few new faces in council and to move on those that have been there too long.
Jeff Paull, Sebastopol
This eyesore should not be allowed - too high and looks ugly.
Norman Davidson, Golden Point
Just as ugly as the GovHub.
David Moffett, Ballarat East
An elderly lady asked me to raise the issue of scooter riders who ride on the footpath.
The other morning she came out of her driveway on the way to catch the bus and was nearly knocked to the ground by a scooter which was travelling on the footpath.
She was quite shaken by the incident and said scooter riders should be fined for riding on the footpath. Somebody is going to get seriously injured one day. There are a lot of elderly residents in this city. Surely they have the right to feel safe walking on the footpath.
Geoff Rundell, Sebastopol
As a mature woman with a slight disability, I have been looking for entry-level employment for several months now.
But even my disability employment provider has been unable to find me a role, despite my good education, being well-presented and well-spoken (their words, not mine).
The problem? I can only work a few hours a day, up to 3pm, before my symptoms escalate. Employers may say how supportive they are of disability - until it comes to their own flexibility. And the worst culprits are large corporations or the government or council offices. You can only reach them via online applications. No one wants to talk and find a solution.
Smaller employers are actually much more approachable. I do understand the agency/store/department needs to look at rosters which benefit them. But a little flexibility may benefit everyone.
Diane Roberts, Mount Clear
