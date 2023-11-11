The best sport photos in Ballarat this weekend

It has been another massive weekend for sport in the Ballarat region once again and The Courier was there to cover the action.
Our photographers Adam Trafford, Lachlan Bence and Kate Healy were on the sidelines for the Ballarat Cricket Association, Ballarat Bowls and the A-League, which came to down.
On the agenda this weekend was:
- Ballarat Cricket Association - Buninyong v East Ballarat at Buninyong Recreation Park
- Ballarat Cricket Association - Brown Hill v Bacchus Marsh at Western Oval
- Bowls Mount Xavier v Linton at Mount Xavier Boling Club
- A-League - Western United v Newcastle Jets at Mars Stadium
Check out the gallery above. Who can you spot mid-action this week?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.